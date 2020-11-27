Tk 8,000cr lies unclaimed in S’pore bank

A staggering amount of around Tk 8,000 crore, siphoned off from Bangladesh, now remains unclaimed in a Singapore bank. The government is trying to bring back the smuggled unclaimed money.

An ACC official, on condition of anonymity, said, "Taka eight thousand crore has been deposited in a Singapore bank. As per initial investigation we have identified Salauddin Quader Chowdhury and few others as owners of the money."

Salauddin Quader Chowdhury was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity, including murder, genocide, rape, torture and forcible conversion during the War of Liberation.

He was hanged on November 22 in 2015 as a war criminal.

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the Daily Observer, "It's a very sensitive case. We are working on getting the money back. But since no one from Bangladesh has claimed this money, we are facing legal complications" he added.

Khurshid said, "Since the money was smuggled from Bangladesh, it will be possible to bring back the money after overcoming the legal complications."

However, he said the truth will come out at the end of the investigation.

In 2010 The Anti-Corruption Commission sued BNP lawmaker Salauddin Quader Chowdhury for US$250,000 and HK$100,000 money-laundering charges. However, the ACC suspended the case after he was hanged for crimes against humanity.





