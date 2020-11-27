Commerce minister for full implementation of PTA among OIC countries

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called for full implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) among the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

The minister made the call while virtually addressing the 36th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) from his official residence.

Tipu suggested forming a fund in the tourism sector which is one of the most affected sectors due to Covid-19, said a Commerce Ministry press release on Thursday.

He said an investment-friendly environment is now prevailing in the country as the work for setting up some 100 special economic zones throughout the country is going on speedily under the able stewardship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Investors from the OIC countries will be benefitted if they invest in these economic zones," he added.

The main theme of this session was "Promoting Entrepreneurship for Tourism Industry Competitiveness" where Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan gave the inaugural speech at this ministerial-level meeting of the 57-member COMCEC countries.

Speaking at the meeting, the commerce minister urged the COMCEC countries to receive services from the Bangladeshi IT professionals since Bangladesh has attained a notable success in the ICT sector over the years.

Highlighting the overall trade capacity of Bangladesh, Tipu also sought support from the IDA, OIC and COMCEC for attaining halal trade certification, trade facilitation and developing transit infrastructures to boost bilateral trade.

He also lauded steps taken by the OIC for conducting humanitarian assistance operations during this Covid-19 period side by side the measures taken for keeping operational the economic and trade sectors. -Agencies





