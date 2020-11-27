Bangladesh, Denmark to work together on climate change issues

Bangladesh and Denmark will work together on a variety of issues related to climate change, including water treatment, toxic water management, increasing use of renewable energy and solar energy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen pledged to work on the issue during a courtesy call on Shahab Uddin at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday (November 26) morning.

During the talks, the Danish Ambassador expressed interest in assisting in turning Chittagong seaport into a green port. He said Denmark would help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, protect the environment and increase institutional strengthening.

He offered to assist Bangladesh in implementing environment friendly activities in all fields including energy efficiency, agriculture.

Minister of Climate Change Shahab Uddin said Denmark has been providing continuous support to Bangladesh since independence.

He said the present government is working relentlessly to address the negative effects of climate change and control environmental pollution.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is leading in various international forums on climate change, the Forest Minister said that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is currently serving as the Chairperson of the Climate Vulnerability Forum.

He said the establishment of a regional office of the Global Center for Adaptation in Dhaka would enable Bangladesh to play a stronger role in climate issues.

The meeting identified areas of cooperation between the two countries and emphasized on moving forward together in the future.

The two also agreed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the United Nations and other international forums.

Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hasan and Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Denmark Ali Mustaq Butt were present on the occasion.





