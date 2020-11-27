

Gen Hasan made commandant of National Defence College

A top official in the government confirmed this on Thursday.

General Hasan is succeeding Lt Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, who retired earlier this month.

The new NDC commandant's promotion will be effective from the day of joining his new workplace.

General Hasan, was appointed as the VC of BUP in March.

He was born in Old Dhaka and grew up in Tejkunipara, Farmgate. He passed SSC examinations from University Laboratory School in 1980 and HSC from Dhaka College in 1982.

General Hasan was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on in December 1984. He holds a PhD degree on security studies from Jahangirnagar University.

