Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:38 AM
Home Back Page

2 madrasa teachers confess to abusing two students

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Two teachers of a madrasa in Tangail's Ghatail upazila on Thursday confessed to sexually abusing two students in a case filed in this connection.
The arrestees, Ramizul (22) and Khairul (22), both teachers of a Hafizia madrasa in Pashchim Para area of Ghatail municipality, were held on Thursday, said Saiful Islam, inspector (investigation) of Ghatail Police Station.
They sexually abused two students of the madrasa on Thursday, the police official said citing the case statement.
The victims, aged 10 and 12 years, then informed their family and father of one of the victims filed the case with the police station later on Thursday, after which the accused teachers were arrested and produced before a Tangail court, the inspector said.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Sumon Karmakar recorded Khairul's confession under section 164 while Senior Judicial Magistrate Farzana Hasanat recorded the statement of Ramizul, Tangail Court Inspector Tanvir Ahmmed said.
The court later sent the arrestees to jail after recording their confessional statements in the case, the court inspector added.    -Agencies


