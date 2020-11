BNP has formed a steering committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021.

The committee members are BNP leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and BNP chairperson's advisory council member Abdus Salam.

BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince on Thursday said this in a press release. -UNB