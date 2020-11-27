3 ‘Ansar al Islam’ men held

Three suspected members of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam were arrested in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested the trio during separate drives in Dhaka's Dhanmondi and Savar areas, following information provided by two members of Ansar al Islam arrested on October 31, said a press release of Rab.

The arrestees are Nahid Mina (27) hailing from Gopalganj, Salam Hawladar (25) from Jhalakathi, and a 17-year-old hailing from Gazipur. In primary interrogation, they confessed that they are active members of the militant outfit, Rab said. -Agencies







