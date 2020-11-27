A minute's silence for Maradona at Mirpur



Bangladesh cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur observe a one minute silence to pay tributes to Diego Maradona, the football legend, on Thursday. photo : Observer

Players and match officials observed a minute of silence at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur in memory of the football legend.

All the players, staff and match officials of Beximco Dhaka, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram were present.

Earlier, cricketers -Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Shahriar Nafees - mourned the legend's death on social media sites.

Maradona died of a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, sources close to him confirmed.

The Argentine had brain surgery earlier this month after having a blood clot there.

The country has declared three days of national mourning for Maradona.

The players paid their tribute after the post-match presentation of the first game of the day in which Najmul Hossain's Rajshahi picked up an easy six-wicket victory over a star-studded Khulna.

Mushfiqur Rahim's Dhaka later took on Mohammad Mithun-led Gazi Group Chattogram in the day's second game. -Agencies









Touted by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Diego Armando Maradona passed away aged 60 on Wednesday.Players and match officials observed a minute of silence at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur in memory of the football legend.All the players, staff and match officials of Beximco Dhaka, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram were present.Earlier, cricketers -Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Shahriar Nafees - mourned the legend's death on social media sites.Maradona died of a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, sources close to him confirmed.The Argentine had brain surgery earlier this month after having a blood clot there.The country has declared three days of national mourning for Maradona.The players paid their tribute after the post-match presentation of the first game of the day in which Najmul Hossain's Rajshahi picked up an easy six-wicket victory over a star-studded Khulna.Mushfiqur Rahim's Dhaka later took on Mohammad Mithun-led Gazi Group Chattogram in the day's second game. -Agencies