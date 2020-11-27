7-meter silt accumulates in Karnaphuli River

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Four to seven meter siltation has turned the 11-meter deep Karnaphuli River into a four-meter deep river.

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) decided to dredge up to four meters but it found seven-meter siltation in several places.

The contractor and the experts said the riverbed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with polythene, net, tyres, tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.

Earlier, the CPA took up a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic meters of waste out of the Karnaphuli. But it later found that it was not sufficient and decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic meters of waste.

In this connection, CPA sent a proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for approval. The Shipping Ministry proposed to carry out another survey. Accordingly, CPA appointed a BUET Expert team to carry out the survey.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Project Director and the Chief Hydrographer of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) said, the BUET team had already completed the survey.

He hoped that the report would be submitted officially to the management of CPA next week.

Dredging of the Karnaphuli River began in December last year. The contractor appointed for the project has already completed dredging of nearly one kilometre from Sadarghat to Feringhee Bazar.

The appointed contractor also dredged more than 14 lakh cubic meters of mud from the river over the last nine months.

Arifur Rahman said, "We are now procuring 20 more grab dredgers for the project to complete it in one year."

Presently 10 grab dredgers are working relentlessly to dredge the river Karnaphuli, he said.







