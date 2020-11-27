Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt to spend more on hygiene, sanitation of the poor: Mannan

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The government is aiming at channelling its funds to specific development projects during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have no shortage of money.  But we must see to the best use of the funds. We are trying to put a brake on expenditures," Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a webinar organised by the Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh and Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP).
The Minister further said the government will spend more on low income people of the country for ensuring their personal hygiene and sanitation.
"We want to be a developed country. Firstly, as a developed country, we have to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply. We are now trying it," he said, adding that the government should increase budget allocation to the 'washing sector.' We have already approved a big project worth Tk 800 crore for supplying pure water to the people of the haor areas. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced that villages will be turned into towns. It's our constitutional responsibility to provide all town facilities to the villagers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gen Hasan made commandant of National Defence College
2 madrasa teachers confess to abusing two students
Golden jubilee of independence: BNP forms steering committee
Vaccine will be available for all: Health Minister
3 ‘Ansar al Islam’ men held
No permission needed for post-retirement jobs
A minute's silence for Maradona at Mirpur
8 iconic mosques in 8 divisions with Saudi assistance: PM


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft