Govt to spend more on hygiene, sanitation of the poor: Mannan

The government is aiming at channelling its funds to specific development projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have no shortage of money. But we must see to the best use of the funds. We are trying to put a brake on expenditures," Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a webinar organised by the Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh and Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP).

The Minister further said the government will spend more on low income people of the country for ensuring their personal hygiene and sanitation.

"We want to be a developed country. Firstly, as a developed country, we have to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply. We are now trying it," he said, adding that the government should increase budget allocation to the 'washing sector.' We have already approved a big project worth Tk 800 crore for supplying pure water to the people of the haor areas. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced that villages will be turned into towns. It's our constitutional responsibility to provide all town facilities to the villagers.







