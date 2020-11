Khaja Miah made info secy

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Chairman Khaja Miah has been made information secretary with promotion from his current rank of additional secretary.The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.Khaja Miah will replace Kamrun Nahar, who has been the secretary of the information ministry, is going on retirement leave from November 30. -BSS