Two held with snake venom worth Tk 9cr

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained two people with snake venom worth around Taka nine crore in Gazipur.

The information was revealed at a press briefing at CID office in the capital on Thursday.

Two alleged smugglers Mamun Talukder, 51, and his aide Md Mamun, 33, were arrested from Kaliakoir area of Gazipur on Wednesday night, said CID additional deputy inspector general Sheikh Rezaul Haider in the briefing.

He said that after conducting a drive in the district on November 17, they busted a snake venom smuggling ring and found information of another ring.

CID teams conducted a drive in Kaliakoir on Wednesday night and nabbed the two smugglers with two large locker and six bottles of snake venom. -BSS