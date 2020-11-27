Video
Three ‘drug traders’ held with heroin in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26: Police in a drive arrested three alleged drug traders including two women along with 1.1 kgs of heroin from Gopalpur in Godagari upazila on Wednesday.
The arrestees are Jamila, 30, wife of Mosharraf Hossain of Beltala village, Babu Sheikh 21, son of Alam Ali of Tajendrapur village in Godagari upazila and Selanur, 35, wife of Enamul Haque of Tanore upazila.
Acting on secret information that some people were heading towards Rajshahi with huge heroin, a team of police intercepted an auto-rickshaw at Gopalpur and recovered the drugs worth over Tk one crore from three people.
Later, police arrested them for possessing heroin, said in-charge of Godagari Premtoli Police camp Kamruzzaman Mia.
Of the arrestees, Baby Sheikh used to bring heroin from India directly and suppliedit to different areas in exchange of money, said Kamruzzaman.


