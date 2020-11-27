Video
47 people fined for not wearing masks in Ctg

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: A total of 47 people were fined by mobile courts for not wearing masks outside their homes in different areas of the port city on Thursday.
District administration also distributed 250 masks among the pedestrians in different areas in the city.
Three executive magistrates of the district administration realized Taka 6,410 as fine from 47 people for not wearing masks in the city's Kotwali, New Market and Shah Amanat bridge areas.
"We have been conducting drives in city's Kotwali, New Market and Shah Amanat bridge area in the city since 10:30am yesterday and the drive will be continued to ensure use of masks and raise awareness among people about the risks of being infected with COVID-19," Executive Magistrate Suria Yesmin said.


