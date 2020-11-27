Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

Video
Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shaheed Dr Milon Day will be observed across the country on Friday (today) commemorating the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).
Dr Milon, who was also a lecturer of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was killed by the goons of military junta near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University at the height of anti-autocracy movement on the day in 1990.
The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon transformed the anti-autocracy movement into a mass upsurge that prompted the fall of the then autocratic regime paving the way for restoration of democracy in the country.
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for the cause of restoration of democracy.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Milon.
Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.     -BSS


