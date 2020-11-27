

Poor ranking of women entrepreneurs



The country slipped by one notch compared to last year. According to Mastercard, the ranking is done based on an analysis of 12 indicators and 25 sub-indicators spanning advancement outcomes, knowledge assets and financial access and supporting entrepreneurial conditions. The report stated that women entrepreneurs in the economies with the lowest scores continue to be held back by deeply rooted socio-cultural as well as economic and financial constraints such as lack of work opportunities, government support and access to funding and proper education.



While women in business are progressing globally, it is most unfortunate that Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs are still facing so many constraints in doing business. Clearly we can understand that the glass ceiling is still prevailing. They are economically marginalised and at the same time only a few of them have tertiary-level education. Their access to government support and funding is also fairly limited. Moreover, our general social values also stand against women pursuing business as a profession. Women have to overcome the long list of challenges in order to engage in business, which their male counterparts hardly face.



While women's representation in the business and economic landscape remains low compared to men across the regions, especially in terms of business leadership, the situation is particularly bad in Bangladesh. There are only a handful of business leaders in the country who are women because many women do not have access to the necessary support mechanism to make the best out of their business acumen. Access to capital is a major constraint for women entrepreneurs. If we look at the condition of SMEs we only see a bleak picture. The government had promised to back SME women entrepreneurs with a stimulus package. But the disbursement procedure was slow, as well as funds being insufficient. In addition, the regressive tax policy has become a hindrance towards the thriving SMEs.



However, we think that we need to introduce women-friendly business policies to change this situation. The social and economic barriers faced by our women who desiring to become entrepreneurs should be removed by providing them with necessary assistance, funding and training. We need to come forward, by raising awareness to change the negative attitude towards women trying to set up a business. Our collective effort and changing mindset can break all the barriers.



