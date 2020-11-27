Random and irrational use of antibiotics

Dear Sir



Antibiotics, the most effective medicine to fight various bacteria, have been losing their effectiveness against the germs due to random, irrational and indiscriminate use. It is alarming that different bacteria have already developed resistance to most life-saving antibiotics. Now, the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is posing a bigger threat than any other time in the country. A Surveillance Study shows that 17 antibiotics are losing their efficiency against the 10 types of illnesses caused by bacterial infection. In such a rigid reality, the country's health sector-experts fear. In future, we will have been left with only three drugs to fight bacterial diseases.



In our country, there are many people who are disposed to self-medication, while others do practice of not finishing antibiotic courses. Many people are involved in non-therapeutic use of antibiotics for growth promotion in farm animals which affects our food chain. It is essential to take measures to stop random, irrational and indiscriminate use of antibiotics on an urgent basis. Therefore, over-the-counter access to antibiotics must be banned.



By the way, availability of genuine and high-quality antimicrobial medicines increase of laboratory capacity and proper drug monitoring and surveillance have to be ensured by the concerned authorities.



Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Narsingdi