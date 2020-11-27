

Impact of NCMVs on rural economy



Still in these days, bullock carts pulled by buffaloes and bullocks are found to carry goods in rural area but not usual as were in the past as non- conventional motorized vehicles such as Nosimon, Korimon, AlomShadhu and Botboti, etc are taking place to them in many cases.



It is very usual for someone to be curious that why these rural transports are ridiculously named as such. The common answer may be that each of them is distinctive in shapes and purposes with a rural background. Also, the locally assembled, non-formal three-wheel electric vehicles are found significantly in the rural streets though they are also emerging in the city area.



While you walk along the zigzag muddy village path, you may not see bullock carts pulled by buffaloes and bullocks but commonly find that Nosimon, Korimon, AlomShadhu and some other locally assembled transports are plying to serve people in rural settings.



The village paths are hardly occupied with cart- driving. Do we hear the popular folk music sung by cart drivers like 'O ki garial bhai' while we go along the rural paths?



It is true that rural economy is booming as it sees a speedy communication in the age of digitization. Today farmers are blessed with digital facilities that help to grow bumper crops in their lands.



Rural roads have been developed noticeably connecting towns and cities rapidly without any hurdles and this communication system has reduced the gap between rural and urban areas. Modern amenities are not only enjoyed in the city area, rather it is also enjoyed in the rural settings and it has been possible for the digitization of the country.



And with the emergence of necessities people have tended to introduce non-conventional motorized vehicles in the rural area that are benefiting for the rural economy enormously.



It may be pertinent to raise questions, why have rural people developed an inclination towards the non-conventional motorized vehicles amid the availability of conventional motorized vehicles in the age of technology? Why people are coming out of the dependency on the traditional rural vehicles? Are these not useful in these days?

It is beyond the question that Nosimon, Korimon, AlomShadhu and some other locally assembled transports are doing huge contribution to developing easy transportation system for carrying the goods as well as people in rural life which has mobilized the social and economic development. The causes may be many for which these non-conventional motorized vehicles are getting popular in the rural area.



Truly, the conventional motorized vehicles are not easy to access to the remote corn fields and they are hundred times expensive than NCMVs. The NCMVs are always cost-effective for the rural farmers and these are available around them.



After all, NCMVs can ensure a speedy transportation of the farmers' produces to reach the market places that cannot be thought with the traditional bullock carts. Not only that, the villagers also can run their business comfortably by buying necessary goods from urban market with an aim to sell them in rural area.



On top of that, driving NCMVs has created an earning opportunity for many in the rural area. In most cases the owners of the vehicles are the drivers themselves who maintain their family with transportation business. Also local engineering workshops are found very busy for manufacturing, repairing and maintenance of these NCMVs that have been the source of bread for those associated with this profession.



However, despite contributing largely on rural economy these vehicles are not completely blessing for rural community as while designing these locally assembled vehicles safety factors are not properly followed, which is likely to cause accidents.



The drivers in most cases do not have proper training on driving, which may be the cause of huge loss of lives and property. Apart from this, these vehicles cause heavy sound pollution as well as have dire impact on the environment.



To this end, it is no denial that these NCMVs are contributing to flourishing our local economy. So with considering the fact, it would be not wise to stop them plying on rural roads, rather it would be imperative to conduct research for the improvement of these NCMVs for accelerating rural and national economy. More importantly, it is a must to take all these endeavours for safe riding under an effective system urgently.

The writer teaches at Prime University











