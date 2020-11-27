

Plagiarism: An unethical practice



In many cases, it has been manifested that high ranked persons of the country or the people of prestigious position preternaturally prettifying them with prevarication involve in such perversion or destruction of integrity in the discharge of their duties by unfair means of plagiarism. It is the deviation from ethics and legal practices.



As a PhD-fellow, it is a matter of my anxiety that the image of our higher education seems to become tarnished because of plagiarism. It is not only confined to the persons involved in this heinous activity, but also has a chain reaction on collective education system. In many cases, things get tougher when famous teachers involved in forgery directly or indirectly and they are followed by their students or others in the society.



Again, awarded by the MPhil degree from the University of Dhaka under the direct supervision of Professor Dr Belayet Hossen, I sat down to synthesize some perspectives limpidly relate the situation. When plagiarism has been a crucial issue for academicians, I honestly try to memorize the days of my fellowship; I would like to mention my honourable teacher Dr Belayet Hossen, with great respect for his incomparable assistance, exceptional support, empirical guidance and perfect supervision.



To the best of my remembrance, he just warned me "Ethics in publication" and guided how to write introduction, materials and methods, results, discussion and referencing, title and abstract and then how to accomplish a good thesis. My philanthropic teacher advised me "It is important to plan your thesis carefully. One of the decisions you will have to take is how your own thesis or dissertation should be organised." It sounds glamorous to perform duties properly and honestly in one's professional life, but it matters to feel proud of doing something for the human being, society, and state and people lagging behind.



However, plagiarism is derived from Latin word "plagiarus" which means kidnapper, who abducts the child. The word plagiarism entered the Oxford English dictionary in 1621. Plagiarism has been defined by the Encyclopaedia Britannia as "the act of taking the writing of another person and passing them off one's own.'' It is an act of forgery, piracy, and fraud and is stated to be a serious crime of academia. It is also violation of copy right law. Honesty in scientific practice and in publication is necessary.



In 1999, the committee on publication Ethics (COPE) defined plagiarism as "plagiarism ranges from the unreferenced use of others' published or unpublished ideas including research grant applications to submission under new authorship of a complex paper, sometimes in different language. It may occur at any stage of planning, research, writing or publication; it applies to print and electronic versions"



However, the concept of plagiarism is extremely complex since the learning ability of textual construction acquired during education is also developed using others' words. Thus, it is necessary to better understand the concept of plagiarism and its implications as well as the consequences of plagiarism.



It may seem difficult to detect plagiarism, but information technology has made available technologies which can detect plagiarism. Few of are: www.ithentical.com, www.turnitin.com, www.plagiarism org. etc. Although it has been manifested that software lacks human nuance and cannot identify paraphrasing of someone else's ideas, the proper and careful use of these softwares will rein in plagiarism in many cases.



Beside this, learned and watchful reviewers and readers can detect due to his familiarity with published material in his/her area of interest. Students should be taught how to write academically and avoid plagiarism. But a great many students plagiarise because they have never been taught about the norms and values of knowledge production in the academy. The act of plagiarism occurs along a continuum from intentional to unintentional. Certainly, some students may purchase essays from others or may cut-copy-and-paste because they think they can get away with it. These students must be punished. Intentional acts of plagiarism require swift and clear response.

The writer is a trustee, Ishakha International University











