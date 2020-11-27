13 killed in road mishaps in nine districts

A total 13 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Jashore, Lalmonirhat, Brahmanbaria, Jamalpur, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Pirojpur, Panchagarh and Kurigram, in three days.

JASHORE: A former union parishad (UP) chairman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Hasan, 52, former UP chairman of Ramnagar in Sadar Upazila. He was a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Jashore BNP General Secretary Munir Ahmed Siddiquee Bacchu said a motorcycle carrying two persons hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kirtipur area at around 11am, which left the motorcyclist Rezaul dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Habil Ahmed, 52, was admitted to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhikargacha Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

LALMONIRHAT: A woman and her son were killed and five others injured when a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manjila Begum, 32, wife of auto-rickshaw driver Badiuzzaman and her three-year-old son Sajedul Islam.

Quoting locals, police said a bus smashed the auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers in Chowdhury intersection area at around 11am, leaving Manjila dead on the spot and six others injured.

The injured were rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where Sajedul succumbed to his injuries.

Of the injured, two were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Kaliganj PS OC Arzu Mohammad Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Three persons were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a power tiller in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Akter Mia, 50, of Chara Islampur Village, Mohammad Ramzan Ali, 60, and Shariat Ullah, 30, son of Habib Miah, in the upazila.

Bijoynagar PS OC Md Atiqur Rahman said a Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Satata Paribahan' collided head-on with a power tiller in Rampur area near Jamuna Bricks at around 7.30 pm, which left three passengers of the power tiller dead on the spot.

Five bus passengers, received injuries in the accident, were sent to hospital, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A female education officer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Afroza Bagum, 53, hailed from Kapashia Upazila in Gazipur.

District Secondary Education Office sources said a motorcycle carrying Afroza Begum fell from a motorcycle in Sharifpur Bogali area on Jamalpur-Mymensingh Road in the evening, while she was returning to the district town from Nandina area with her colleague after work, which left her seriously injured.

Afroza Begum was rushed to Jamalpur General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 7 pm while undergoing treatment.

JOYPURHAT: Two persons were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Akkelpur upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

In the first accident, a man was killed and his son injured when a truck rammed into an auto-van in Purnogopinathpur area of Akkelpur Upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Duka Chaki, a resident of Rasulpur Village in Khetlal Upazila.

Injured Sudha Chaki was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

In another accident, a young man was killed and four others including a child were injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

The accident took place in Palli Bidyut area of Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Injured Jamaluddin, 60, his son Mim Suraiya, 22, granddaughter Shipa Akhter, 30, and Monsur Rahman, 50, were admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Ashraf Siddiqi Hilu, 25, was the son of late Fazlur Rahman of Singarul Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a votvoti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Ashraf in Biharinagar Bridge area on the Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Regional Highway about 1pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A college student was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Hasan Hawlader, 18, was a twelfth grader at a college in Dhaka. He was the son of Julfikar Ahmed Jewel Hawlader of Uttar Chenchri Village in Kanthalia Upazila of Jhalakati District.

Police and local sources said Hasan, along with his mother, was going home from his grandparents' house of Bhandaria boarding a nosimon (local vehicle) in the morning. At one stage, the nosimon overturned on the Bhandaria-Banai Road about 10:30am, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: A policeman was killed as a truck ran over his motorcycle in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Dulal Chandra Rai, 42, was an assistant sub-inspector (SI) of Thakurgaon Sadar PS, and a resident of Balorampur area in the upazila.

Police sources said the cop was going to his village home from his workplace riding the bike at night. On the way in Laxmirhat Chourasta area, a truck dashed the bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

Debiganj PS OC Rabiul Hasan Sarker confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Razia Sultana Rinti, 8, daughter of Ronju Mia of Kazipara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the girl was was crossing a road in the said area about 11am. Suddenly, a passenger-laden bus hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

The bus left the scene hurriedly after the accident.

Ulipur PS SI Harisur Rahman confirmed the incident.