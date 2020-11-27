Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020
Home Countryside

31 fined for not wearing face masks in Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Nov 26: A mobile court in the district on Wednesday fined 31 people Tk 3,100 for not wearing face masks.
The mobile court led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Masum conducted separate drives in the district town and fined the government health guideline violators the amount.
UNO Mohammad Masum confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





