Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:36 AM
2 found dead in districts

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and an elderly man were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Sherpur, in two days.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from the Tirnai River in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Swapna Das, 12, an eighth grader at Madhupur High School. She was the daughter of Robin Das, a resident of Pardeshi Para Village under Charol Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Swapna went out of the house for nature's call on Wednesday evening, but did not return.
After searching, the family members spotted her body in the river nearby the house on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The deceased's parents alleged that their daughter was murdered.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Baliadangi Police Station Abdus Sabur confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly man from his home in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 80, a resident of Pashchim Kapasia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shamsul Haque lived in a house alone. His grandson spotted the body at noon while he went to give Shamsul milk.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Superintend of Sherpur Police Kazi Ashraful Azim, PPM, visited the scene.


