Tk 1cr embezzled at Raninagar

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Nov 26: Inhabitants of Raninagar Upazila of the district have raised allegation of misappropriation of about Taka one crore in the name of providing poor people with pucca houses as the Prime Minister's gift.

It has been two years, but people of several villages in Kaligram Union yet to get pucca houses as per the promise of the union Parishad (UP) chairman.

Local sources said Tk 40,000 to Tk 50,000 was taken from over 300 beneficiaries each in 33 villages under Kaligram Union.

The money has been handed over to either local UP members or village police where some were given directly to the chairman.

The number of people giving money for pucca houses is higher in Ratwal Village than other villages in the union.

Some 13 people of this village lodged written complaints, with the recommendation of local MP, to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) on November 22, demanding their money back.

Anwar Hossain Raju, a member of Ward No. 1, is said to have taken the money with the promise of giving people pucca houses.

There are also allegations of taking money in other projects, including giving various allowance cards, against the UP chairman.

Contacted over mobile phone, Anwar Hossain Raju said "The UP chairman said the government would provide pucca houses to the poor. In order to get this house, people have to pay some money as expenditure. So, I took some money from those who wanted to get house and gave it to the chairman."

Hafiza Chowdhury, a female member (reserved-seat), said, "The chairman gave me the responsibility of taking money from four persons. I received money from them and gave that to the chairman."

Meanwhile, UP Chairman Sirajul Islam Bablu Mandal said he heard that some people had taken money in the name of giving people pucca houses.

"If anyone informs me about taking money, I will take action after investigation," he added.

Raninagar UNO Al Mamun said he received a written complaint from the villagers in this connection. Authorities concerned have been given the responsibility to investigate the allegation.

Legal action would be taken on receiving the investigation report, the UNO added.







