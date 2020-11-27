Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 jailed in Manikganj

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Nov 26: Three persons were jailed on different charges in Saturia and Daulatpur upazilas of the districts in two days.
 A mobile court here on Wednesday has jailed a milk trader for one year in Saturia Upazila of the district for making milk mixing water and chemicals.
Convict Abdur Razzaq, 60, is a resident of Fukurhati Village in the upazila.
Saturia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam conducted a drive in the area in the morning and caught Abdur Razzaq red-handed.
The drives will be conducted to nab them, he added.
Another mobile court in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to different jail terms for lifting sand illegally from the Jamuna River near Baghutia area.
The convicts are Ashraful Alam, 32, and Shahin, 24, of Rouha Village under Khalsi Union in the upazila.
Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jewel Ahmed sentenced Ashraful to six-month jail and Shahin to three-month jail by conducting a mobile court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed in road mishaps in nine districts
31 fined for not wearing face masks in Laxmipur
As part of countrywide work abstention programme
2 found dead in districts
Tk 1cr embezzled at Raninagar
3 jailed in Manikganj
Director General of the Department of Family Planning
25 nabbed with drugs in nine districts


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft