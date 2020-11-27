3 jailed in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Nov 26: Three persons were jailed on different charges in Saturia and Daulatpur upazilas of the districts in two days.

A mobile court here on Wednesday has jailed a milk trader for one year in Saturia Upazila of the district for making milk mixing water and chemicals.

Convict Abdur Razzaq, 60, is a resident of Fukurhati Village in the upazila.

Saturia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam conducted a drive in the area in the morning and caught Abdur Razzaq red-handed.

The drives will be conducted to nab them, he added.

Another mobile court in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to different jail terms for lifting sand illegally from the Jamuna River near Baghutia area.

The convicts are Ashraful Alam, 32, and Shahin, 24, of Rouha Village under Khalsi Union in the upazila.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jewel Ahmed sentenced Ashraful to six-month jail and Shahin to three-month jail by conducting a mobile court.









