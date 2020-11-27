25 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 25 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Joypurhat, Narsingdi, Pirojpur, Naogaon, Sherpur, Sirajganj, Jhenidah, Mymensingh and Laxmipur, in four days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested 15 drug takers from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrestees are Bimal Chandra Mahato, 40, Sumon Chandra Mahato, 30, Ananda Chandra Mahato, 45, Ahsan Hasan Mitul, 25, Md Abdul Hamid, 48, Md Alam, 55, Nurnabi, 25, Faruq Hossain, 30, Shariful Islam, 33, Md Shahidul Islam, 40, Ujjal Karmakar, 50, Subol Mohan, 50, Robi Pahan, 50, Sushil Rajuar, 28, and Liton, 30.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Police Super (ASP) SM Fazlul Haque said on information, a team of the elite force raided Pathuria Sarkerpara and Durgadaha Bazaar areas at night, and arrested them.

RAB members also recovered two litres of local wine during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection, the ASP added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 4kg of hemp from Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Poppy Akhter, 25, is the wife of Badsha Mia of Gokulnagar area in the upazila. She is a listed drug trader in the area. DB police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahmudul Hasan Maruf raided the said area at night and arrested her with the hemp.

District DB Police Inspector Rupan Kumar Sarker confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Raipura PS in this connection.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man and his son along with 5kg of hemp in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The detainees are Alam Hawlader, 60, and his son Nasim alias Rezaul, 20, residents of Chirapara Village in the upazila.

Kawkhali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chirapara area at night and arrested them with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrest two men with drugs from Mohadevpur Upazila in the district early Monday.

The arrested persons are Saheb Ali, son of Abdul Jalil, and Ershad Ali, son of Monaj Sarder, residents of Shibrampur Uttar Para Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shibrampur area at around 1:30am and arrested them.

During the drive, police also recovered 14gm of heroin, 130 yaba tablets, 500gm of hemp and Tk 3,820 in cash from their possessions.

Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were produced before the court after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police arrested a young man along with 155 yaba tablets from a local forest in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Abul Hashem, 35, is the son of Siraj Uddin of Tarani Village in the upazila. Police sources said, on a tip-off, they raided the forest and arrested Hashem with the yaba.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nalitabari PS in this connection, and the arrestee was sent to court on Monday, said OC of the PS Basir Ahmed Badal.

SIRAJGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man with 150 yaba tablets from Salanga PS area in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is Dhananjay Kumar Haldar, a resident of the area. RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ghurka Beltali Village under Salanga PS at noon and arrested him with the yaba tablets. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

JHENIDAH: Police detained a man along with 110 bottles of phensedyl in the bus terminal area of the district town on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Momin Hossain, 35, hailed from Kanaidanga Village in Damurhuda Upazila of Chuadanga.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Mizanur Rahman said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the bus terminal area in the morning and detained him from a Faridpur-bound passenger-laden bus with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: DB police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 160 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Arrested Kamrul Islam, 30, is the son of Nurul Islam of Palaikanda Village in the upazila.

District DB Police OC Mohammad Shah Kamal Akand said a team of the law enforcers led by SI Saidur Rahman raided Rasulpur area at midnight and arrested Kamrul with the yaba.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Sunday, the OC added.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: DB police arrested a listed drug trader along with 100 yaba tablets from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Arrested Md Mahin Uddin, 49, is the son of Ahammad Ullah of Torabganj Village in the upazila.

District DB Police SI Tipu Sultan said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the said area and arrested him with the yaba.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday, the SI added.







