Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:35 AM
23 shops burnt in two districts

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

A total of 23 shops were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Lalmonirhat, in three days.
NETRAKONA: Eleven shops were burnt at Hatkhola Bazaar under Mougati Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday dawn.
Police and local sources said the fire originated from electric short circuit in a cloth store of one Md Shafiqul Islam in the market and later, spread to other shops.
Being informed, a team of Netrakona Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after an hour.
The victims claimed goods worth about Tk one crore were completely burnt.
Netrakona Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Abu Abdullah Md Sayedulllah confirmed the incident.
LALMONIRHAT: Twelve shops were burnt in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The fire originated in the dish control room of Haque Market in the upazila at around 6:30am, and it soon engulfed the entire market.
Being informed, members of Fire service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the flame after one hour of frantic efforts.
Shahedul Islam, deputy director of the Fire Service, said the fire might have been originated from an electric short circuit.
The damage caused by the fire was estimated at Tk 20 to Tk 25 lakh, he added.


