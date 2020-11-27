Video
Four murdered in two districts

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Four persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Narsingdi, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Two persons, injured in a clash in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday, died on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Shahid Mollah, 40, and Kalai Fakir, residents of Raghdi Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Three persons were seriously injured in a clash between the supporters of Raghdi Union Parishad Chairman Alamgir Hossain and former chairman Sahidur Rahman Tutul on Monday.
Of the Injured, Kalam Sheikh, 25, died on the way to Rajoir Hospital on the same day.
Later, Kalai Fakir died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital in the afternoon, and Shahid died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.
Muksudpur SIndhiaghat River Police Centre Inspector Abul Bashar said additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further violence.
NARSINGDI: Two suspected dacoits were lynched to death in Shibpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
One of the deceased was identified as Sohel, 30.
Police said a gang of 10 to 15 robbers attacked the house of Borhan, Golzar and Kanchan in Murgiber Village about 3am. Sensing their presence, the housemates informed the matter to neighbours over phone.
Locals caught three dacoits after hearing an announcement through loudspeaker. But others managed to flee the scene.
Being informed, police recovered two bodies and rescued one Manik from the spot.
Shibpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam said Sohel was the member of an inter-district robber gang, and also accused in several cases including murder.


