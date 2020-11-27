Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Countryside

62 sawmills run illegally in Madaripur

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Nov 26: Without clearance and licence from the departments of environment and forest, a total of 78 sawmills have been built in four upazilas of the district, according to reliable sources.
Under the local influence and in the absence of necessary official surveillance, these mills are built.
Officially there are 159 sawmills in Madaripur. Of these, 81 ones are legalised by the Department of Forest (DoF) and the Department of Environment (DoE). Of the remaining 78, 16 ones are closed, and 62 are running illegally.
According to the rules, the license fee worth Tk 2,000 should be deposited with Bangladesh Bank or government treasury to set up a saw mill. Without attaching treasury invoice, no application will be accepted.
No sawmill can be set up within six metres of any government office, court, educational institution, hospital, healthcare centre, religious institution, park and any important public place.
If any sawmill is set up within the stipulated area, it has to be shut down within 90 days from the date of enforcement of the existing law. If not, the officer-in-charge (OC) will take legal action to stop it. But the law is not being enforced here.
A visit to Mustafapur, Tantibari, Ghatakchar and Tekerhat areas, it was found that a number of sawmills have been running for about 10 years without licence and clearance by DoF and DoE.
Asked about licence, some mill operators, seeking anonymity, said, they have paid fees for the licences, but they have not got these. Now, they are running the mills by managing the authorities.
Meanwhile, the sawmill owners are not abiding by the restriction on running activities from 6am to 6pm rather wood is being sawed till late night. This is causing serious damages to the environment including noise pollution in the locality. The public health is also being threatened.
When asked, Tapas Kumar Sen Gupta, OC of Madaripur Social Forest Department, said they have started taking necessary measures in this connection. Six unlicensed mills have already been fined Tk 36,000 by mobile court.
According to him, trade licence is meant for those who think it is a saw mill licence. Till Thursday, six more applications for the licence have been received, he referred.
These will be verified and immediate action will be taken, he assured.
Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun said no sawmills can be run without permission by the DoF. Even power connection to these mills without DoF clearance is considered illegal.
District administration conducted mobile court drives against unlicensed sawmills, and many have been fined, she informed.


