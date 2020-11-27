

Trump pardons Flynn

The pardon, which was expected, came in the final weeks of Trump's presidency.

It was the first of several possible pardons that analysts think Trump could extend to political aides and allies before he steps down on January 20.

Those could include former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also convicted in the Russia collusion investigation, Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former advisor Steve Bannon, and Roger Stone, whose prison sentence for lying and witness tampering the president already commuted. -AFP







WASHINGTON, Nov 26: President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he had pardoned Michael Flynn, the former security adviser whose lies about his Russian contacts spurred the troubling investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.The pardon, which was expected, came in the final weeks of Trump's presidency.It was the first of several possible pardons that analysts think Trump could extend to political aides and allies before he steps down on January 20.Those could include former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also convicted in the Russia collusion investigation, Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former advisor Steve Bannon, and Roger Stone, whose prison sentence for lying and witness tampering the president already commuted. -AFP