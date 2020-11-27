Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Foreign News

Malaysian PM gains lifeline with budget approval

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26: Malaysia's Parliament approved the government's proposed 2021 budget on Thursday, throwing a political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid strong resistance to his 9-month-old leadership.
Opposition lawmakers as well as members of his governing coalition had warned during three weeks of debate that they would reject the budget, citing insufficient funding to fight a surge in coronavirus cases and help those hit by the pandemic.
Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz made some minor revisions to the 322.5 billion ringgit ($79 billion) budget, the biggest ever, in his concluding speech Thursday in response to the complaints. He insisted that "this is a Covid-19 budget, a budget for survival and resilience."
In the end, the budget was approved despite the dissenting voices. Muhyiddin's "government is temporarily secure but it will continue to have to fight from bill to bill as it survives on a slender majority and on the goodwill of bigger parties in the (governing) coalition," he said.
Had Muhyiddin failed to obtain Parliament's support for the budget, it would have triggered new calls for him to resign or spur him to seek a general election, which is not favored during the surge in coronavirus cases. Malaysia's cases have jumped fivefold in two months to nearly 60,000.    -AFP


