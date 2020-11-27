Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ethiopia to launch ‘final offensive’ in Tigray region

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 26: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday ordered Ethiopia's army to launch a final offensive against Tigray's dissident leaders in their regional capital Mekele, saying the deadline for surrender had expired.
Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, late Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to lay down their arms.
The ultimatum was rejected by the leaders of the region, whose forces have been fighting federal troops in the country's north for three weeks, displacing over 40,000 people and killing hundreds.
Ethiopia's army -- which in recent days said it was advancing on Mekele with tanks -- had been directed "to conclude the third and final phase" against the TPLF, Abiy said.
"In this final phase, great care will be given to protect innocent civilians from harm. All efforts will be made to ensure that the city of Mekele, which was built through the hard work of our people, will not be severely damaged," Abiy said.
He said "thousands" of TPLF militia and special forces had surrendered to federal forces before the deadline lapsed.
It was not immediately clear how close the army was to the city. A communications blackout in Tigray and restrictions on reporting have made verifying claims from both sides difficult.
Diplomats briefed on the fighting told AFP Wednesday that federal forces were at least 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Mekele to the north and the south.
The threatened assault and fears for Mekele's half a million inhabitants accelerated diplomatic efforts this week to mediate, with the UN Security Council holding its first meeting on the  crisis on Tuesday.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged "the leaders of Ethiopia to do everything possible to protect civilians" as the US, EU and other international powers encouraged mediation through the African Union, headquartered in Addis Ababa.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia to dismiss 10 soldiers
Turkey jails 337 in 2016 coup trial
Trump pardons Flynn
PPP chair Bilawal tests C-19 positive
Malaysian PM gains lifeline with budget approval
Ethiopia to launch ‘final offensive’ in Tigray region
Ardern set to declare climate emergency
Obama criticises Hispanic voters who picked Trump


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft