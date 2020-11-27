Obama criticises Hispanic voters who picked Trump

Video
Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 26: Barack Obama has taken a swipe at Hispanic voters who chose Donald Trump, accusing them of ignoring the US president's "racist" comments. The ex-US president argued some overlooked  Trump's rhetoric because they supported his anti-abortion stance.
Obama also criticised undocumented migrants being held in "cages", a practice that began in his presidency. Exit polls show Trump won a larger percentage of Hispanics than in 2016.
The Republican president garnered about 32% of the demographic in 2020, up from 28% four years ago. In Wednesday's interview with the Breakfast Club, a podcast, Obama said: "People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump.
"But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts detainees, undocumented workers in cages, they think that's less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion."
Obama also told hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee that Trump's Republican party had encouraged white men to see themselves as victims. "You've seen created, in Republican politics, this sense that white males are victims," he said.  "They're the ones who are like under attack. Which obviously doesn't jibe with both history and data and economics."
Obama was appearing on the podcast to tout his new book, A Promised Land, which has sold 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week.    -BBC


