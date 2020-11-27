Video
Sombre Thanksgiving in US as global virus cases pass 60m

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Nov 26: Americans readied for a subdued Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday under the pall of a worsening coronavirus crisis, with death tolls hitting new highs worldwide as infections multiply to surpass more than 60 million.
While vaccine breakthroughs have raised hopes for an end to the pandemic, much of the world is still facing a gloomy winter holiday season dampened by lockdowns, economic anxiety and the devastating losses of from a disease that is claiming thousands of lives daily.
In the United States, Americans suffered their highest daily death toll in six months on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, a time when families normally gather in large numbers for decadent feasts of turkey, mashed potatoes and pie.
It is also tradition to serve hot meals to the needy, a service provided by food banks and homeless shelters that have become especially vital in a year when the pandemic has wiped out jobs and incomes.
"After weeks and months of the Covid and all these issues of unemployment, it's nice to feel a sense of belonging," said Samitha Antwi, a woman who picked up a packaged meal distributed by the Los Angeles Mission ahead of Thanksgiving.  
"A hot meal, it warms your heart. We call it, in my community, soul food," added Linn Hohl, another woman in line.
The US government's health protection agency has for the first time called on Americans not to travel for the holiday -- a call that not all have heeded.
In his Thanksgiving address on Wednesday, US President-elect Joe Biden also appealed for his "weary" countrymen to dig deep and soldier through the remaining months until vaccines are available.
"There is real hope, tangible hope. So hang on. Don't let yourself surrender to the fatigue," Biden urged.
More than 60 million infections and 1.4 million deaths have now been recorded around the world since the new coronavirus emerged in China late last year, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.
The number of infections -- roughly equivalent to the population of Italy -- likely only reflects a fraction of the actual total, as many countries lack testing capacity.
While low-income frontline workers often face the biggest risks, the virus has also infected the world's wealthiest and most powerful.
On Thursday, Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia became the latest royalty to go into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, the palace said.    -AFP


