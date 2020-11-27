Video
Xi congratulates Biden on US election win

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BEIJING, Nov 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory, state media reported.
In his telegram, Xi said both countries should "stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.
Xi's message came more than two weeks after several other major countries had congratulated Biden.
US-China relations have hit historic lows in recent months, as the two superpowers have traded barbs over a variety of issues including the trade war, espionage allegations, human rights, media freedoms and tech rivalry.
Both countries have repeatedly attacked each other's handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, with Washington blaming China's lack of transparency during the initial outbreak in Wuhan late last year.
Xi added that the "healthy and stable development of US-China relations accords with the fundamental interests of both peoples".
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris on her election as US vice president, Xinhua news agency reported.
Beijing had previously offered low-key congratulations to Biden and Harris on November 13, well after several major countries had congratulated the president-elect on his victory after days of turmoil and anticipation as votes in key states were finalised.
"We understand the US election results will be confirmed based on US law and procedure," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a routine briefing at the time.
Chinese media's response to Biden's victory since the result was confirmed earlier this month has been similarly muted.
Biden introduced his "incredible team" of incoming officials in both policy and personal terms, talking about his long years of association with them.    -AFP


