Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:34 AM
Home News

Kamal for raising campaign to create awareness against C-19

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Thursday called upon all concerned to strengthen campaign to create mass awareness against Coronavirus (COVID-19) to effectively face this deadly virus.
He also stressed that alongside the government initiatives, the local politicians and social leaders would have to create mass awareness against Covid-19 through using loudspeakers as well as maintaining social distancing and using masks.
The State Minister was addressing a virtual discussion meeting today on preventing coronavirus, conducting relief operations among the affected people and the overall law and order situation in Dhaka district, said a Ministry press release.
The virtual meeting was addressed, among others, by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, Advocate Qumrul Islam, MP, Haji Selim, MP, Dhaka Zila Parishad Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Md Mostafizur Rahman.
Moderated by Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Md Ali Noor, the virtual meeting was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Md Shahidul Islam.    -BSS



