CBFCL organises blood donation programme



Guo Pe Lin Peter, senior president of China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Limited (CBFCL) inaugurating a blood donation programme at National Press Club in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

GUO PE LIN PETER, a Chinese citizen and Senior President of China-Bangladesh Friendship Center Limited (CBFCL) was present as chief guest while director of CBFCL and Lieutenant Governor of Rotary International Bangladesh, District 3281 Abul Khair Chowdhury, Hannan Khan, Adviser, Abdur Razzak, Program Chairman Sharful Islam, Mau Chakraborty, Mashuir Bhuiyan, Tahrima Islam, Sabrina Lina and other Leaders were addressed.

In order to give a new impetus to this program and to motivate young and old blood donors CBFCL has organized a program to commemorate its 45-year-old diplomatic relations of China with Bangladesh.



China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Ltd (CBFCL) organised a blood donation programme for Covid-19 victims at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.GUO PE LIN PETER, a Chinese citizen and Senior President of China-Bangladesh Friendship Center Limited (CBFCL) was present as chief guest while director of CBFCL and Lieutenant Governor of Rotary International Bangladesh, District 3281 Abul Khair Chowdhury, Hannan Khan, Adviser, Abdur Razzak, Program Chairman Sharful Islam, Mau Chakraborty, Mashuir Bhuiyan, Tahrima Islam, Sabrina Lina and other Leaders were addressed.In order to give a new impetus to this program and to motivate young and old blood donors CBFCL has organized a program to commemorate its 45-year-old diplomatic relations of China with Bangladesh.