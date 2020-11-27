Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

CBFCL organises blood donation programme

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Observer Desk

Guo Pe Lin Peter, senior president of China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Limited (CBFCL) inaugurating a blood donation programme at National Press Club in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

Guo Pe Lin Peter, senior president of China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Limited (CBFCL) inaugurating a blood donation programme at National Press Club in the capital on Thursday. photo: observer

China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Ltd (CBFCL) organised a blood donation programme for Covid-19 victims at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.
GUO PE LIN PETER, a Chinese citizen and Senior President of China-Bangladesh Friendship Center Limited (CBFCL) was present as chief guest while director of CBFCL and Lieutenant Governor of Rotary International Bangladesh, District 3281 Abul Khair Chowdhury, Hannan Khan, Adviser, Abdur Razzak, Program Chairman Sharful Islam, Mau Chakraborty, Mashuir Bhuiyan, Tahrima Islam, Sabrina Lina and other Leaders were addressed.
In order to give a new impetus to this program and to motivate young and old blood donors CBFCL has organized a program to commemorate its 45-year-old diplomatic relations of China with Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kamal for raising campaign to create awareness against C-19
CBFCL organises blood donation programme
Tomato cultivation changes farmers’ fortune in Rajshahi region
‘SDGs cannot be achieved without bringing disable persons’
KU Day today
Countdown to JU golden jubilee celebration starts
242 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Arrival of migratory birds begins in northern region


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft