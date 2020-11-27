Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real back on track after win over Inter

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MILAN, NOV 26: Zinedine Zidane praised his side's performance as one of the best this season as Real Madrid closed in on the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against 10-man Inter Milan that pushed the Italians to the brink of elimination from the competition.
Eden Hazard put Real ahead with a penalty after just seven minutes at San Siro and an Achraf Hakimi own goal doubled their lead as the Spaniards brushed off the absence of injured captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.
"They told us that you don't win in the Champions League without Sergio Ramos, and this evening we did it," said Zidane.
Inter coach Antonio Conte admitted his side had been given a "mountain to climb" as they played over an hour a man down after Arturo Vidal was sent off. "Leaving a team with 10 after 30 minutes is to kill them," Conte said.
The Chilean midfielder had argued for a penalty after going down in the box but instead received two yellow cards for dissent.
Before that Hazard finally netted his first Champions League goal for Madrid from the spot after Nacho had been brought down.
Rodrygo then came off the bench and forced Hakimi to divert the ball into his own net against his former club for the second goal just before the hour. "I don't know if this is our most complete match of the season or not, but we produced a great performance from start to finish, intense and serious," said Zidane.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina and the world of football mourn Maradona
Real back on track after win over Inter
Jamal & Co. upset death of football legend Maradona
Herschelle Gibbs enjoying coaching
Parvez Emon keen to continue his good work
Six Pak cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand
Booters spend gym session after first practice match
JFA U14 Girls' Football Final round kicks off today


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft