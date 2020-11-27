Real back on track after win over Inter

MILAN, NOV 26: Zinedine Zidane praised his side's performance as one of the best this season as Real Madrid closed in on the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win against 10-man Inter Milan that pushed the Italians to the brink of elimination from the competition.

Eden Hazard put Real ahead with a penalty after just seven minutes at San Siro and an Achraf Hakimi own goal doubled their lead as the Spaniards brushed off the absence of injured captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

"They told us that you don't win in the Champions League without Sergio Ramos, and this evening we did it," said Zidane.

Inter coach Antonio Conte admitted his side had been given a "mountain to climb" as they played over an hour a man down after Arturo Vidal was sent off. "Leaving a team with 10 after 30 minutes is to kill them," Conte said.

The Chilean midfielder had argued for a penalty after going down in the box but instead received two yellow cards for dissent.

Before that Hazard finally netted his first Champions League goal for Madrid from the spot after Nacho had been brought down.

Rodrygo then came off the bench and forced Hakimi to divert the ball into his own net against his former club for the second goal just before the hour. "I don't know if this is our most complete match of the season or not, but we produced a great performance from start to finish, intense and serious," said Zidane. -AFP







