Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:34 AM
Jamal & Co. upset death of football legend Maradona

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The Bangladesh national football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan and his teammates expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh national football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan through a video message today said it's sad news for the football world ….. not only the football world but all over the world knows that Maradona is no more.
He said those who play football feel worse because Maradona was their icon, their legendary footballer. Everybody knows he won the World Cup in 1986. He achieved so much in his football career. There are a lot of Maradona's fans in Bangladesh. So it was a sad day yesterday for the fans and also the rest of World.
Maradona, one of the best in the history of football, will always be remembered in the hearts of football fans around the world and we'll never forget what he has done for football, concluded Jamal.
One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona died at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.     -BSS


