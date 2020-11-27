Herschelle Gibbs enjoying coaching

Video
Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
BIPIN DANI

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has done cricket commentary for South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and he thoroughly enjoyed it. He boarded the flight (from Johannesburg to Colombo) as a commentator for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) but ended up as a coach for the Colombo Kings team.
The 46-year-old ex-right handed batsman wants to give his more than 100 % to the team he is committed to.  
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he says,  " I am sure I will enjoy (this coaching role) to the fullest even with all the restrictions".
He has already donned the coaching hat in the BPL though.  
All LPL matches in Hambantota are played behind closed doors.
"An empty stadium will be a first for me but I have not travelled for 8 months, the whole experience will be a new one".
"Being in a bio bubble I'm sure will be a challenge but will be nice to get a feel of what the players have also gone through without the training and practicing obviously".
Gibbs' team had its first match against the Kandy Tuskers on Thursday.
Both teams have one casualty- Colombo Kings' Ravindra Pal Singh (Canada) and Kandy's Sohail Tanveer (Pakistan) are recovering well, according to the tournament director Prof. Arjuna De Silva.
"I have been speaking to them daily. They can be released if the PCR tests are found negative after ten days or after 14 days irrespective of the PCR results", he said over the telephone from Colombo.
In the meantime, even the sports minister Namal Rajapaksa was not scheduled to physically attend the opening ceremony at the ground on Thursday.
"It was his decision to set an example", de Silva added.


