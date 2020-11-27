Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Six Pak cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WELLINGTON, NOV 26: Six of Pakistan's squad tested positive for Covid-19, hosts New Zealand Cricket said Thursday, throwing preparations for their five-match tour into turmoil and causing a scare in a country that has largely eradicated the virus.
The squad's "exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed", the governing body said, adding that the six positive players would be moved into strict quarantine.
New Zealand's ministry of health said 53 team members passed a symptom check before leaving Lahore and were tested on arrival in Christchurch on November 24.
Six of those results have come back positive, although two of the six cases are believed to be "historical".
New Zealand Health said the players will now "be tested a minimum of four times while in managed isolation" and the entire squad would be confined to their rooms.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina and the world of football mourn Maradona
Real back on track after win over Inter
Jamal & Co. upset death of football legend Maradona
Herschelle Gibbs enjoying coaching
Parvez Emon keen to continue his good work
Six Pak cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand
Booters spend gym session after first practice match
JFA U14 Girls' Football Final round kicks off today


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft