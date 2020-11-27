Six Pak cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, NOV 26: Six of Pakistan's squad tested positive for Covid-19, hosts New Zealand Cricket said Thursday, throwing preparations for their five-match tour into turmoil and causing a scare in a country that has largely eradicated the virus.

The squad's "exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed", the governing body said, adding that the six positive players would be moved into strict quarantine.

New Zealand's ministry of health said 53 team members passed a symptom check before leaving Lahore and were tested on arrival in Christchurch on November 24.

Six of those results have come back positive, although two of the six cases are believed to be "historical".

New Zealand Health said the players will now "be tested a minimum of four times while in managed isolation" and the entire squad would be confined to their rooms. -AFP





