Friday, 27 November, 2020
Booters spend gym session after first practice match

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The Bangladesh national football team has gone through an hour-long GYM session on Thursday from 11 am to 12 pm at Aspire Football Academy's GYM, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The team's coaches were focused on players' fitness. Goalkeepers have joined in the separate field practice session at field for one hour. In the afternoon players are scheduled to have swimming sessions at the hotel.
All members of the Bangladesh national team are upset about the death of football legend Diego Maradona and the news of BFF president Salahuddin who tested positive for Covid-19. The booters hoped that the BFF president would get recovery soon.
We had a gym session today because we played a practice match yesterday (Wednesday).We have also stretched before the end of today's session, said Bangladesh team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan through a video message on Thursday.
Team's manager Amer Khan said the booters went through a gym session and the goalkeepers had the separate session in the field. Suman Reza, who earlier suffered injury, also joined the team's gym session.
The players are getting ready for their second practice match to be held on Saturday. Overall the team's sessions were very good.     -BSS


