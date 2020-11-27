Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020
Sports

JFA U14 Girls' Football Final round kicks off today

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

The final round of the Under-14 Girls' Football, backed by the Japan Football Association (JFA), is to be kicked off today (Friday) at 1:45pm at the Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the meantime, the girls of Satkhira, Khagrachari, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Magura and Gaibandha districts had confirmed the final round topping their regional rounds. Now, these eight rivals will vie for the title in the final round.
The team were divided into two groups where the Group-A teams are Rangpur, Khagrachari, Kishoreganj and Gaibandha while the Group-B teams are Rajshahi, Satkhira, Narayanganj and Magura.
Rangpur and Gaibandha girls will engage in the opening match of group stage today.
Starting from today, the group stage will be played till the second of December while the top quartet will get to play the semis on the third of December and the final will be played on 5th December. Each of the matches will be of 70 minutes (35+35) duration.
FIFA and AFC Council member also Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's committee chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron briefed the media men about the event on Thursday at the BFF House in Motijheel.





