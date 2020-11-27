Video
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:33 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Shanto leads Rajshahi to comprehensive win over Khulna

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

Players of Minister Group Rajshahi celebrating after hauling a wicket of Gemcon Khulna during their match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, on Thursday. photo: BCB

Players of Minister Group Rajshahi celebrating after hauling a wicket of Gemcon Khulna during their match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, on Thursday. photo: BCB

After Beximco Dhaka the under-dog Minister Group Rajshahi hunted giant side Gemcon Khulna by six wickets on Thursday in the 3rd match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Khulna skipper Mahmudullah decided to bat first winning the toss on hard surface of the wicket that surprised whizzes. He was further proved wrong by his batsmen. Imrul Kayes was the first batsman to get out with a duck facing three balls. Shakib Al Hasan once again failed to prove himself. Coming at three he scored 12 with couple of boundaries.
Rajshahi captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto pose with the Man of the Match trophy.

Rajshahi captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto pose with the Man of the Match trophy.

Good looking Anamul Bijoy, inform Jahurul Islam Omi and skipper Mahmudullah all threw their wickets playing erratic shots. Bijoy had gone for 26 runs while Mahmudullah and Omi got seven and one run respectively. Rest of the scenario is the copy paste of their previous innings. Same pair did the same task. Ariful Haque, the saviour of the clash against Barisal, failed this time to seize the victory but was the leading scorer for Khulna with unbeaten 41off 31 while fresh blood Shamim Hassan collected 35 runs from 25 balls. Besides, Shahidul Islam was not out with 17 runs next to his name as Khulna were able to post 146 runs on the board losing six wickets.
Mukidul Islam Mugdho scalped two wickets while Arafat Sunny, Mahedi Hasan and Ebadat Hossain shared one wicket apiece.
Chasing a getable target Rajshahi lost their opener Anisul Islam Emon too early. Emon backed after couple of scoring shots. His partner captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto by all means had been phenomenal. The Man of the Match amassed 55 runs to lay the winning foundation. Rony Talukder (26) and Fazle Mahmud (24) had thankless task. Mohammad Ashraful and Nurul Hasan Shohan were unbeaten with 25 and 11 runs respectively to wrap up the game.
Leggy Rishad Hossain had two dismissals whereas Shahidul Islam and Al Amin Hossain took one wicket each for Khulna.


« PreviousNext »

