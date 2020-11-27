Shanto leads Rajshahi to comprehensive win over Khulna



Players of Minister Group Rajshahi celebrating after hauling a wicket of Gemcon Khulna during their match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, on Thursday. photo: BCB

Khulna skipper Mahmudullah decided to bat first winning the toss on hard surface of the wicket that surprised whizzes. He was further proved wrong by his batsmen. Imrul Kayes was the first batsman to get out with a duck facing three balls. Shakib Al Hasan once again failed to prove himself. Coming at three he scored 12 with couple of boundaries.

Rajshahi captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto pose with the Man of the Match trophy.

Mukidul Islam Mugdho scalped two wickets while Arafat Sunny, Mahedi Hasan and Ebadat Hossain shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing a getable target Rajshahi lost their opener Anisul Islam Emon too early. Emon backed after couple of scoring shots. His partner captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto by all means had been phenomenal. The Man of the Match amassed 55 runs to lay the winning foundation. Rony Talukder (26) and Fazle Mahmud (24) had thankless task. Mohammad Ashraful and Nurul Hasan Shohan were unbeaten with 25 and 11 runs respectively to wrap up the game.

Leggy Rishad Hossain had two dismissals whereas Shahidul Islam and Al Amin Hossain took one wicket each for Khulna.







