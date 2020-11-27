Video
Kazi Salahuddin infected with Coronavirus

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

The president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and country's former superstar Kazi M Salahuddin was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday says a BFF statement on Thursday.
The local football legend has been keeping him isolated from the people for a few days with a few symptoms. After the confirmation, he will remain isolated as BFF stated. Salahuddin had not attended the programme to pay the final tribute to former BFF vice president Badal Roy on Monday, the 23rd November. Afterwards he defended himself explaining that he was ill and fearing that he had caught the novel virus. Now the virus test confirmed his fear.
Salahuddin who is also the president of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was re-elected as the president of BFF for the fourth consecutive time. He took the chair in 2008 and was re-elected in the executive committee election of BFF in 2012, 2016 and recently in 2020.


