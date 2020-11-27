Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Nov 25: US websites have seen a surge in travelers seeking expensive ironclad insurance this Thanksgiving, as Americans desperate to break the monotony of a year spent at home look to cover themselves against coronavirus-related risks.
Data from insurance comparison website Squaremouth on Tuesday showed the number of insurance policies purchased for US domestic trips over the upcoming holiday was up 170per cent, compared to the same period of 2019.
Some 40per cent of all Thanksgiving travelers specifically searched for coronavirus cover, replacing top concerns from previous years, such as weather and financial defaults, and spurring a rise in the overall cost of cover.
"Cancel-for-any-reason" policies, which typically allow cancellations up until two days before departure and a 75per cent reimbursement, cost up to 40per cent more than a regular policy.
 "It's just gotten to a point I think people are tired of being stuck at home and they're looking to get away and go somewhere," said Jeremy Murchland, president of US travel insurer Seven Corners.
More than 3 million passengers passed through US airports over the weekend, discarding advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay at home as coronavirus infections reached daily records.
Overall traveler numbers are still down 60per cent from a year ago, but Squaremouth, one of the country's main insurance price aggregators, said its data suggested that the total number of travelers seeking cover was up 26per cent year-on-year.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft