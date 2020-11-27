Video
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

In the last couple of weeks, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has noticed a number of activities in social media coupled with leaflet distributions on boycotting products from a particular country.
In those communications LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited and its brands Holcim & Supercrete have been misrepresented and misquoted.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited is part of LafargeHolcim Group based in Switzerland and operating in over 70 countries around the world, says a press release.
Fifty-nine percent of the shares of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh are owned by LafargeHolcim Group based in Switzerland and Cementos Molins based in Spain. The remaining 41 percent shares are owned Bangladeshi Shareholders.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh hopes that this clarifies the situation and helps to stop the misrepresentation of its products.





