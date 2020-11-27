India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December

NEW DELHI, Nov 26: The government has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till December 31, 2020. However Vande Bharat Mission and scheduled flights under the travel bubbles India is creating with several countries like US, UK, Germany and France will continue and people eligible as per government norms can fly to and from India on them.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all cargo and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," a DGCA Scheduled international flights suspended till December 31 circular issued Thursday said.

Schedule international flights were suspended on March 23 due to the pandemic. Since then, India has been operating Vande Bharat Mission flights to many places and has formed air bubbles with over 20 countries.

International air travel is happening on both VBM and air bubble arrangements for allowed categories of travellers. All-cargo international flights are allowed and the DGCA approves flights on a case-to-case basis. -TNN





