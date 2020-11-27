‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik said the government is working to formulate an integrated plan for the expansion and development of silk industry mainly located in Rajshahi region.

He made the remarks at the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Silk Development Board at the conference room of the Textiles and Jute ministry on Wednesday.

He said the new plan will create self-employment opportunities for silk workers to greatly reduce poverty and improve their socio-economic conditions. Silk farmers will immensely benefit under the integrated plan and accelerate expansion and development of Bangladesh's silk industry.

Parliament member and Senior Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors Fazle Hossain Badshah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute Lokman Hossain Mia, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi M Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Additional Secretary of the ministry SM Selim Reza, Chairman of Bangladesh Silk Board M Abdul Hakim were among others present.

The minister said the main goal of the present government is to develop the silk industry and improve the condition of silk farmers.

"Through the implementation of this project, it will be possible to expand silk farming in the new 1000 bighas of land park facilitating purchase of silk cocoons and advance training to the silk farmers.

He said the government will provide financial assistance to the settlers for rearing cocoons and installation of equipment. This project will contribute to improving the living standard of silk farmers, he said.





