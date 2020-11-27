Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik said the government is working to formulate an integrated plan for the expansion and development of silk industry mainly located in Rajshahi region.
He made the remarks at the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Silk Development Board at the conference room of the Textiles and Jute ministry on Wednesday.
He said the new plan will create self-employment opportunities for silk workers to greatly reduce poverty and improve their socio-economic conditions. Silk farmers will immensely benefit under the integrated plan and accelerate expansion and development of Bangladesh's silk industry.
Parliament member and Senior Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors Fazle Hossain Badshah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute Lokman Hossain Mia, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi M Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Additional Secretary of the ministry SM Selim Reza, Chairman of Bangladesh Silk Board M Abdul Hakim were among others present.
The minister said the main goal of the present government is to develop the silk industry and improve the condition of silk farmers.
"Through the implementation of this project, it will be possible to expand silk farming in the new 1000 bighas of land park facilitating purchase of silk cocoons and advance training to the silk farmers.
He said the government will provide financial assistance to the settlers for rearing cocoons and installation of equipment. This project will contribute to improving the living standard of silk farmers, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft