Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Teletalk and Jobike officials pose for photograph after signing a business deal in Dhaka on Thursday.

Teletalk and Jobike officials pose for photograph after signing a business deal in Dhaka on Thursday.

Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.  (Teletalk) and internet application based bicycle sharing startup Jobike Limited (Jobike) signed a corporate service agreement in Dhaka on Thursday.
Under the agreement Teletalk will provide all telephone and data related services to the Jobikes' stuff and IoT based bicycles through GSM, WCDMA and LTE technology.
Teletaak Deputy General Manger ( Corporate Sales & IB) Md. Saifur Rahman Khan and Jobike Founding Chairman and CEO Md. Mehedi Reza signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.
Sk. Wahiduzzaman, General Manger (Sales, Distribution and CRM), Md. Anwar Hossain, General Manger (Planning & Implementation) and M.M. Asadullah, Deputy Manager (Corporate Sales) along with concerned officials of Teletalk and  Jobike were present on the occasion.
This agreement will strengthen Teletalks' promise to the countrymen during the COVID-19 global pandemic situation where Jobike is providing environment friendly safest public transportation service.
 It should be mentioned here that, with the help of Dhaka North City Corporation Jobike already providing service in Dhaka's Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara-Niketon with the slogan -"A Ride That Saves You".
Moreover,very soon the service shall spread to the major tourist spots and public university campuses throughout the country, informed the Jobike authority.
For building digital Bangladesh, delivering quality telecommunication services with an affordable price to the door step of countrymen is the prime focus of Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.  
With the vision of making smart city, first ever internet application based bicycle sharing startup Jobike Limited has being running their operation from 2018 in Cox's Bazar and Dhaka city along with other major divisional cities and public universities of Bangladesh.
The popular startup Jobike has IoT based smart technology that serves 1.5 lac users till to date. For providing better user experience, only state owned mobile telecom operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited move forward with Jobike by signing a Corporate Service Agreement in 26th November 2020.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft