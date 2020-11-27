Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal



Teletalk and Jobike officials pose for photograph after signing a business deal in Dhaka on Thursday.

Under the agreement Teletalk will provide all telephone and data related services to the Jobikes' stuff and IoT based bicycles through GSM, WCDMA and LTE technology.

Teletaak Deputy General Manger ( Corporate Sales & IB) Md. Saifur Rahman Khan and Jobike Founding Chairman and CEO Md. Mehedi Reza signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Sk. Wahiduzzaman, General Manger (Sales, Distribution and CRM), Md. Anwar Hossain, General Manger (Planning & Implementation) and M.M. Asadullah, Deputy Manager (Corporate Sales) along with concerned officials of Teletalk and Jobike were present on the occasion.

This agreement will strengthen Teletalks' promise to the countrymen during the COVID-19 global pandemic situation where Jobike is providing environment friendly safest public transportation service.

It should be mentioned here that, with the help of Dhaka North City Corporation Jobike already providing service in Dhaka's Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara-Niketon with the slogan -"A Ride That Saves You".

Moreover,very soon the service shall spread to the major tourist spots and public university campuses throughout the country, informed the Jobike authority.

For building digital Bangladesh, delivering quality telecommunication services with an affordable price to the door step of countrymen is the prime focus of Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.

With the vision of making smart city, first ever internet application based bicycle sharing startup Jobike Limited has being running their operation from 2018 in Cox's Bazar and Dhaka city along with other major divisional cities and public universities of Bangladesh.

The popular startup Jobike has IoT based smart technology that serves 1.5 lac users till to date. For providing better user experience, only state owned mobile telecom operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited move forward with Jobike by signing a Corporate Service Agreement in 26th November 2020.







