MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director

Tarik Ur Rahman has recently been appointed as a Director of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB). Presently, he is also serving Pioneer Insurance Company Limited (PICL) as Managing Director and CEO (CC).Prior to joining Pioneer Insurance Company Limited (PICL), he worked for Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC) as Deputy Managing Director, says a press release.He started his 34 years of journey in the insurance industry at Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC) in 1985 and served the company in different important roles. Later, he joined Pioneer Insurance Company Limited (PICL) in 2010.Rahman completed his Post-Graduate Degree in Management from University of Chittagong.